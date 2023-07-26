Daniel J. Mccarthy Sells 1,736 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $271.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of -148.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $271.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

