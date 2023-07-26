Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Danske Bank A/S

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

