Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,190,315. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.68. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

