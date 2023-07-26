Daryl Raiford Sells 1,180 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $16,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bandwidth Stock Performance
Bandwidth stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $137.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bandwidth
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.