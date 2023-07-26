Daryl Raiford Sells 1,180 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $16,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Bandwidth stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $137.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 492,996 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

