Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $492.00 to $510.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $450.00 and last traded at $446.33, with a volume of 1154480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $442.59.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

