Deming Xiao Sells 9,615 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,136,621.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,168,973.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95.

On Thursday, May 4th, Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $22.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $528.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

