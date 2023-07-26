Desjardins Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$7.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $5.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

