Destiny Pharma’s (DEST) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Destiny Pharma Stock Performance

DEST opened at GBX 34.70 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.23. Destiny Pharma has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 61.85 ($0.79). The company has a market cap of £33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destiny Pharma

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers bought 49,477 shares of Destiny Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £15,337.87 ($19,666.46). 18.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

