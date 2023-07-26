Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) to Hold

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NDCVF. Danske lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic Semiconductor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NDCVF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. 4,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

