DISH Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 47,983 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the average volume of 25,100 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DISH Network by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

