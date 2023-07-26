Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 154,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 91,293 shares.The stock last traded at $46.78 and had previously closed at $46.60.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

