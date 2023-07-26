DLH (DLHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts expect DLH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLHC traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 40,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.37. DLH has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DLHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DLH in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

