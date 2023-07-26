Docebo Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docebo in a research report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Docebo by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

