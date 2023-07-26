Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.71.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.40. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

