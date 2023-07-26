Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.71.
DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.40. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
