Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CFO Michael Alan Smith Sells 2,183 Shares of Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Alan Smith sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $16,045.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,939.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Doma Stock Performance

Doma stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18. Doma Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $26.11.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Doma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 1,317.1% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Doma by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Doma by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,307 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

