Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CFO Michael Alan Smith Sells 2,183 Shares of Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Alan Smith sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $16,045.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,939.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Doma Stock Performance
Doma stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18. Doma Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $26.11.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Doma Company Profile
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Doma
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.