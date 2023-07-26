Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DOM.L) Increases Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DOM.L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.