Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.69 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.05. 434,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,105. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $417.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

