Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue $1.21 Quarterly Dividend

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $394.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day moving average is $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23.
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.17.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
