Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue $1.21 Quarterly Dividend

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $394.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day moving average is $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.17.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

