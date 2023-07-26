Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $397.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.17.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

