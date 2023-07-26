Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DFIN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $43,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $43,033.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,485,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,022 shares of company stock worth $15,530,138. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

