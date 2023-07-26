DoorDash (DASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,421.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,421.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 959,972 shares of company stock valued at $70,227,985. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.