DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.59 and a beta of 0.87. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $368,039.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,310. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

