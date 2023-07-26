Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.31

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1467052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Doubleview Gold Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$54.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

