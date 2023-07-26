Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.85 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% yr/yr or $8.678 billion to $8.848 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion. Dover also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.85-$9.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DOV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.84. 1,013,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,932. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Dover’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after acquiring an additional 544,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 266,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after acquiring an additional 256,626 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

