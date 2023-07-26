Dover (NYSE:DOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Dover updated its FY23 guidance to $8.85 to $9.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.85-$9.00 EPS.

Dover Stock Down 3.3 %

Dover stock opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

