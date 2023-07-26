Dover (NYSE:DOV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $152.09, but opened at $144.76. Dover shares last traded at $141.68, with a volume of 412,838 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

