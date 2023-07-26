Dover (NYSE:DOV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $152.09, but opened at $144.76. Dover shares last traded at $141.68, with a volume of 412,838 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Dover

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

