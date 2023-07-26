Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.49

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4877 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE RDY traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.05. 217,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.37 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.