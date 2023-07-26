DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 3597556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,320 shares of company stock worth $33,362,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $102,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

