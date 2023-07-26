DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 3597556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,303,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,510. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DraftKings by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 92.1% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 51,880 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.