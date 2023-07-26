DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 3597556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.
DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.
In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,303,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,510. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
