DraftKings Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 75,033 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 54,433 call options.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,303,320 shares of company stock worth $33,362,510. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

DKNG stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

