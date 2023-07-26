Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRREF traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.70. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

