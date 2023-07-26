Driven Brands (DRVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY23 guidance at approx $1.21 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.21-$1.21 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.04 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 118.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

