DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Lowered to Hold at Danske

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,441.67.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DSDVY traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,773. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.36. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.