Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Price Performance

NYSE:DUOL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.45. The company had a trading volume of 167,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,878. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $168.40.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $9,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,374 shares of company stock worth $11,211,280. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

