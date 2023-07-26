DXC Technology (DXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. DXC Technology has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.80-4.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. 761,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,800. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,201,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after buying an additional 527,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 600,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

