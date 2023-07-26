DXC Technology (DXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. DXC Technology has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.80-4.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DXC Technology Stock Down 0.5 %
DXC Technology stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. 761,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,800. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
