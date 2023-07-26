Dynatrace (DT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Dynatrace has set its Q1 guidance at $0.22 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.98-1.02 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 519,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,625. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

