Dynatrace (DT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Dynatrace has set its Q1 guidance at $0.22 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.98-1.02 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 519,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,625. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

