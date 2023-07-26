Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Posts Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -2,228.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

