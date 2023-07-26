Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jonestrading in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE DX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 1,117,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,973. The company has a market cap of $721.29 million, a PE ratio of -190.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 95.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

