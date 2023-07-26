Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jonestrading in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 1,117,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,973. The company has a market cap of $721.29 million, a PE ratio of -190.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 95.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

