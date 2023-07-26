Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 490.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

See Also

