East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 17000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

East West Petroleum Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About East West Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.