Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 32000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Eastern Platinum Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.83 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

