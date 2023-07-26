eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 6,605,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of eBay by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

