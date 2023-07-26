Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.89.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.63. 3,162,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,003. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

