Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,003. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.89.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

