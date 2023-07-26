Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 102.64%. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Ekso Bionics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EKSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

