Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx. $1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 1,784,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,533. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 8,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $152,526.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

