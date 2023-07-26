Elena Dulik Sells 1,950 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $128,934.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,633.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 55,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

