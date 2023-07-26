Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises about 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $57,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,920,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

ELV stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.54. 1,291,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,195. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.51.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

