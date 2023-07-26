Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.55.

NYSE EFC opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.52 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently -264.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

